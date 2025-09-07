Bill Belichick confirms Patriots scouts are banned from North Carolina

Maybe Bill Belichick won’t be getting a statue in New England. Maybe, if he ever does, they’ll put a pigeon coop right next to it.

After getting the first college win of his 50-year coaching career, Belichick confirmed in a press conference that he has banned Patriots scouts from North Carolina practices.

“It’s clear that I’m not welcome around their facility,” Belichick said. “And so they’re not welcome at ours. Pretty simple.”

It’s also pretty insane. Even more insane than entrusting a career defensive coach with the position of offensive coordinator, which he did three years ago in New England.

Belichick’s pettiness serves no purpose. Coaches get fired all the time. That doesn’t mean they’re no longer welcome in the building.

He’s hurting his players by making it harder for them to be properly scouted by all NFL teams. He’s also destroying any glimmer of hope he may have had to return to the NFL.

Of course, he now acts as if he doesn’t want to return to the NFL. Because he knows it’ll never happen. The ridiculous venom he’s directing to the franchise that gave him the opportunity to win six Super Bowls will ensure that no NFL owner will ever think twice, much less once, about hiring him.