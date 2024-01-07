Bill Belichick declines to talk about his future with the Patriots

During the season, Patriots coach Bill Belichick consistently refused to talk about the future, focusing instead on the next game and the next game and the next game. Now that there is no next game, Belichick still won’t talk about the future.

When Belichick finally met with reporters after Sunday’s loss to the Jets, he tried to preempt any and all questions about what comes next.

“As far as the future goes, I’ll sit down with Robert [Kraft] as I do every year at some point at the end of the season, and we’ll talk about things as we always do,” Belichick said. “I’m sure that’ll happen. But that’s really about all I have to say about that right now, because there isn’t anything else to talk about.”

When Belichick inevitably got questions about his future, he evaded the question.

For example, when asked directly and specifically if he expects to be coaching the team next season, he said, “I was disappointed in the way the game finished, yeah.”

However, Belichick did say at one point that he still enjoys coaching and everything that goes into it. Which suggests Belichick will indeed coach next year, even if he’s no longer coaching for the Patriots.