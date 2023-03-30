 Skip navigation
Bill Belichick: “I’m not sure” if Matt Patricia will work for the Patriots this year

  
Published March 30, 2023 09:47 AM
nbc_pft_belichek_230330
March 30, 2023 08:38 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect Bill Belichick’s comment about the Patriots “not resting on past laurels” and discuss the teams’ prior success falling more on him or Tom Brady.

Usually, by this point in the offseason, NFL teams have their coaching staff set. But Bill Belichick says there’s still on fairly big question about the Patriots’ coaching staff.

Belichick was asked directly if Matt Patricia will work for the Patriots this year, and Belichick said he doesn’t know.

I’m not sure ,” Belichick said, via MassLive.com.

Patricia worked for the Patriots from 2004 to 2017, serving as defensive coordinator for the last six seasons, before he was hired by the Lions in 2018. After he was fired by the Lions late in the 2020 season, he returned to New England in 2021, and last season he was promoted to the offensive play caller job.

That did not go well, and Belichick brought back Bill O’Brien to run the offense. But there has been no word on whether Patricia will have some other job on the Patriots’ coaching staff, and if so what that job might be. Belichick, who is usually tight-lipped about his coaching staff, says he doesn’t know.