Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Pickups of the Day: Olson's Opportunity
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Bill Belichick on if Mac Jones is 2023 starter: He has the ability to play QB in the NFL

  
Published January 9, 2023 03:54 AM
nbc_nfl_mcdermottpresser_230108
January 8, 2023 05:51 PM
Sean McDermott reflects on how he and the players navigated competing against a division rival in the first game since Damar Hamlin's collapse.

The Patriots season came to an end with Sunday’s loss to the Bills and that means it is time to start looking at ways for the team to produce better results in the 2023 season.

Improving the offense figures to be the top priority on that front. The decision to put the unit in the hands of assistants Matt Patricia and Joe Judge drew scrutiny before the season because of their lack of offensive experience and it remained a talking point all year because New England didn’t score enough points. Head coach Bill Belichick didn’t offer any hint of plans for the staff at a Monday press conference beyond saying that he has made mistakes but will always do what he thinks is best for the team.

Quarterback Mac Jones’ play also came in for a fair amount of criticism over the course of his second season and Belichick was also asked about moving forward with him as the starter during the press conference.

“Mac has the ability to play quarterback in this league. We all have to work together to find the best way as a football team, obviously quarterback is a big position, to be more productive,” Belichick said.

Belichick didn’t say that moving forward with Jones is the way to being more productive, so there will be plenty of areas on offense to watch as the Patriots try to put themselves back in the postseason.