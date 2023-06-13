 Skip navigation
Bill Belichick on Lawrence Guy’s absence: “You’d have to talk to him about that”

  
Published June 13, 2023 07:35 AM
8xx_jRuFTFF9
June 13, 2023 08:07 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine how the pressure is on Mac Jones this season, but why they aren’t convinced there’s a true QB competition between him and Bailey Zappe.

Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy is not participating in the team’s mandatory minicamp, and coach Bill Belichick isn’t discussing it.

Belichick told reporters that Guy’s absence from minicamp is something they’ll have to ask him about.

“You’d have to talk to him about that,” Belichick said. “Whatever the issue is, you can talk to him about that. I’m not gonna talk about contracts, personal situations or injuries.”

Guy is believed to be unhappy with his contract, which pays him $2 million a year in base salary and about another $1 million in roster and other bonuses in each of the next two seasons. For his absence from minicamp, the Patriots can fine him nearly $100,000.