Bill Belichick on Mac Jones: We all have to prove ourselves every year

  
Published April 29, 2023 03:18 AM

The Patriots did not bring in any new quarterbacks in free agency and they haven’t added one through the first three rounds of the draft, but head coach Bill Belichick’s answer about Mac Jones’ status on the depth chart hasn’t changed.

Belichick didn’t commit to Jones as the team’s starter in late March and was asked about the quarterback’s status again on Friday. He would not comment about whether the team looked at trading Jones this offseason and said he “absolutely” feels the same way he felt about Jones going into last season, but a question about whether Jones was the team’s quarterback for this season did not elicit a definitive answer.

“Yeah, I mean, look, Mac’s been our quarterback for two years,” Belichick said. “As I tell the team every year, each player, each coach, we all have to re-establish and prove ourselves every year. That’s what this league is. So that’s for all of us. 2023 is 2023 and we’ll see how it goes.”

New offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien said everyone on the offense is moving forward with a “fresh start, a clean slate ” after a dismal 2022 and a concrete answer on what that means for Jones may not come until the team is ready to start playing games.