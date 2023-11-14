Bill Belichick on starting QB: We have a lot of things to work on

The future of the Patriots quarterback position remained a topic of interest at head coach Bill Belichick’s Tuesday press conference, but Belichick offered no more of a hint about his plans than he did on Sunday or Monday.

Belichick was asked if Mac Jones remains the starting quarterback after being pulled ahead of the team’s final offensive possession of Sunday’s loss to the Colts in Germany. Belichick didn’t answer and chose to pivot to how much the team has to do over the course of their bye week.

“We have a lot of things to work on this week as a team. We’ll work through those. That is what we are going to do this week,” Belichick said, via Christopher Price of the Boston Globe.

Belichick was also asked if he has confidence in Jones and said that he has “confidence in all the players that are on the team.” That confidence waned in Germany and the big question for the New England offense is whether it remains high enough to give Jones another shot in Week 12.