Bill Belichick says it’s “extremely humbling” to be named a finalist for Hall of Fame class of 2026

While he’s currently the head coach at the University of North Carolina, Bill Belichick was officially named a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026 on Wednesday.

Belichick is the coach nominee for this year’s class, advancing from the nine Semifinalists in the category. The eight others were Tom Coughlin, Mike Holmgren, Chuck Knox, Buddy Parker, Dan Reeves, Marty Schottenheimer, George Seifert, and Mike Shanahan.

“To be in this position is extremely humbling,” Belichick said in a statement released to social media on Wednesday. “I am honored to be named the coaching finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026. Thank you to the selection committee and the Pro Football Hall of Fame. I am thankful for the organizations and thousands of players and coaches that I worked with for my 49 years in the NFL. This is a cherish able reflection of all my teammates throughout my NFL career.

“Congratulations to the other finalists Roger Craig, Kenny Anderson, L.C. Greenwood, and of course, Robert Kraft.

“I hope to see all of the deserving Patriots selected this year.”

Belichick has an overall record of 333-178 in the NFL — second only to Hall of Famer Don Shula’s 347 career NFL victories — and won 31 of 44 games (.705) in the playoffs as head coach of the Browns (1991-1995) and Patriots (2000-2023). Among his numerous accolades, Belichick is a member of the NFL 100 All-Time Team.