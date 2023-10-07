Bill Belichick says “pretty mentally tough” Mac Jones can get back on track

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has had a rough start to the season, but coach Bill Belichick thinks Jones can get back on track.

Belichick said bad days are part of the job, and aren’t going to define who Jones is as a quarterback.

“Anybody who plays or coaches in this league has not-so-good performances somewhere along the line,” Belichick said, via Boston.com. “So, part of the job, part of the situation, every week’s a new week. Mac’s pretty mentally tough. So is everybody else around here. I mean, you have to be in this league.

Jones says getting knocked down and back up, both literally and figuratively, is part of the job.

“If it just goes from bad to worse, then you’re not going to be around very long,” Belichick said. “We all get knocked down, got to get up and go back in the ring.”

Jones isn’t the only one who won’t be around very long if he doesn’t play better: Belichick’s seat feels hot for the first time since he arrived in New England. Belichick needs Jones and the rest of his team to improve in a hurry.