Bill Belichick skips North Carolina Pro Day workout

For North Carolina, it’s all about recruiting. And, apparently, coach Bill Belichick didn’t see any recruiting benefit in attending the school’s annual Pro Day workout on Monday.

Via Joseph Person of TheAthletic.com, Belichick was a no-show at the event. Even though “former UNC greats, NFL agents, media members and scouts from 31 of the league’s 32 teams” were present.

Belichick apparently was leading staff meetings from 7:00 a.m. ET until noon. And those meetings apparently couldn’t be rescheduled to allow Belichick to make an appearance.

The scouts weren’t surprised by Belichick’s decision not to show up as former coach Mack Brown’s players attempted to kick start NFL careers. None of those players are Belichick’s guys.

“I think Bill’s just letting Mack’s guys be Mack’s guys, then he wants his guys to be his guys,” Charlotte-based scout Josh Washburn. “None of us really expected to see Bill or [G.M./Consigliere Mike] Lombardi.”

It’ll be different next year. If Belichick is still there. Many believe Belichick still wants a viable path back to the NFL. Few currently believe he’ll have one.