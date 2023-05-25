 Skip navigation
Bill Belichick was reportedly fined $50,000 for offseason meeting violation

  
Published May 25, 2023 11:08 AM

The Patriots lost a pair of OTA sessions due to a violation of the offseason rules. Patriots coach Bill Belichick lost a little walking-around money.

Per multiple reports, the league fined Belichick $50,000 for the infraction.

As PFT reported earlier in the day, the problem was caused by a meeting . An observer from the NFL Players Association concluded that one of the optional early offseason meetings was actually treated as mandatory.

The best news for the Patriots is that it wasn’t an on-field violation. Those happen from time to time in the offseason, often with first-time, first-year coaches.

Belichick is sufficiently seasoned as a coach to avoid unforced errors like meetings that cross the line. Still, for a guy making north of $20 million per year, what’s $50,000?