Bill O’Brien: Matt Corral has been here morning, noon, and night getting up to speed

The Patriots picked up quarterback Matt Corral off waivers last week and he’s making steady progress getting acclimated to his new offense.

New England offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien told reporters on Tuesday that Corral has been putting in plenty of hours to get up to speed.

“It started last weekend when he got here,” O’Brien said, via NBCSportsBoston.com. “And it takes a lot of work between myself, [assistant QBs coach] Evan Rothstein, and then, obviously, Matt himself. Matt has been here morning, noon, and night and he’s doing a good job of learning. And, we just need to keep progressing him.

“It’s hard — you can’t throw everything at him at once because that’s a lot of information. So, we try to do a good job of giving him the things that are important right now. It’s a team effort and he’s done a good job of just coming in here and trying to learn and soak it up.”

While Carolina selected Corral in the third round of last year’s draft, he missed all of his rookie season with a foot injury. In the 2023 preseason, Corral completed 28-of-47 passes for 249 yards with no touchdowns and an interception.

If Corral isn’t ready to be New England’s backup quarterback for Sunday’s season opener against Philadelphia, the club could elevate Bailey Zappe and/or Malik Cunningham to fill the role.