Bill Parcells selected for induction into Patriots Hall of Fame

Patriots owner Robert Kraft announced the selection of former head coach Bill Parcells for induction into the Patriots Hall of Fame as a contributor.

“In the early 1990s, the Patriots were in disarray,” Kraft said in a statement. “But the hiring of Bill Parcells in 1993, a two-time Super Bowl champion, brought instant credibility to the franchise. We had never had a head coach with his credentials. He was a master motivator and always got the most out of his players. In my first season as owner, he led us on that unforgettable seven-game win streak to qualify for the playoffs. Two years later, he accomplished something Patriots fans had never seen before, leading us to our first two home playoff wins in franchise history, and another trip to the Super Bowl. Those are memories I will never forget and achievements worthy of this honor. As a five-time finalist for our hall of fame, I am sure he would have been voted in eventually, but I wanted to expedite the process so he can enjoy the ceremony. I look forward to welcoming Bill back to Foxborough and celebrating his induction into the Patriots Hall of Fame.”

Parcells was the head coach of the Patriots from 1993-96 and led the team to two playoff berths. He inherited a team that went 14-50 in the four previous seasons and was 32-32 with two playoff appearances and an AFC championship.

Parcells earned coach of the year honors in 1994.

He was voted in to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2013 as the only coach in NFL history to lead four different teams to the playoffs and three different teams to a conference championship game.

The Patriots Hall of Fame nomination committee nominated Parcells five previous times.