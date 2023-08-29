Bills announce moves they made to get to 53 players

The Bills announced the moves they made Tuesday to reach 53 players on their initial roster.

They cut safety Zayne Anderson, defensive tackle Eli Ankou, wide receiver Marcell Ateman, cornerback Alex Austin, offensive lineman Ike Boettger, offensive lineman Nick Broeker, cornerback Kyron Brown, defensive end Kameron Cline, defensive tackle DJ Dale, running back Darrynton Evans, long snapper Reid Ferguson, offensive lineman Richard Gouraige, linebacker Travin Howard, cornerback Ja’Marcus Ingram, wide receiver Andy Isabella, offensive lineman Kevin Jarvis, wide receiver KeeSean Johnson, linebacker A.J. Klein, offensive lineman Greg Mancz, safety Dean Marlowe, running back Jordan Mims, offensive lineman David Quessenberry, wide receiver Tyrell Shavers, wide receiver Tyrell Shavers, wide receiver Bryan Thompson, defensive tackle Kendal Vickers and tight end Joel Wilson.

They officially placed quarterback Matt Barkley on injured reserve with an elbow injury, leaving Kyle Allen as the backup to Josh Allen.

The Bills also moved linebacker Von Miller to reserve/physically unable to perform as he works his way back from a torn ACL. He will miss at least the first four regular-season games.

Buffalo announced the trade of defensive end Boogie Basham and a seventh-round pick in 2025 to the Giants for a sixth-round pick in 2025.