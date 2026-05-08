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Bills announce the signing of 12 undrafted free agents

  
Published May 8, 2026 11:17 AM

The Bills drafted one wide receiver last month and they added three more rookies at the position on Friday.

They announced that they have signed Gabriel Benyard, Ja’Mori McClain, and Max Tomczak as undrafted free agents.

Benyard led Kennesaw State with 949 receiving yards and nine receiving touchdowns last season. Maclin, who is the cousin of former NFL wideout Jeremy Maclin, had 13 catches at Kentucky last year and had a 1,000-yard season at North Texas in 2023. Tomczak holds Youngstown State records for career catches and receiving yards.

The Bills also signed Wisconsin fullback Jackson Acker, Clemson linebacker Cade Denhoff, Missouri State cornerback Jordan Dunbar, Duke guard Bruno Fina, Tennessee Tech linebacker Theron Gaines, Virginia Tech defensive end Kody Huisman, Pitt running back Desmond Reid, Arkansas cornerback Kani Walker, and Syracuse guard Da’Metrius Weatherspoon.