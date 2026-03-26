Bills are the favorites to win the AFC East
The Bills will be back on top in the AFC East this year, if the betting odds are to be believed.
Buffalo is a -145 favorite to win the AFC East. That makes the Bills the heaviest favorites to win a division of any NFL team.
New England is next at +150, while the other two teams in the division are long shots: The Jets are at +1800 and the Dolphins at +2800.
The Patriots engineered a major turnaround under first-year coach Mike Vrabel and young quarterback Drake Maye last season, winning the AFC East and then winning the AFC Championship. They look like a team that could be in contention for years to come.
But the Bills had won the AFC East five years in a row prior to last year, and the odds suggest that with Josh Allen playing in first-year head coach Joe Brady’s offense, they’ll get back on top.