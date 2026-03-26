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Bills are the favorites to win the AFC East

  
Published March 26, 2026 05:14 AM

The Bills will be back on top in the AFC East this year, if the betting odds are to be believed.

Buffalo is a -145 favorite to win the AFC East. That makes the Bills the heaviest favorites to win a division of any NFL team.

New England is next at +150, while the other two teams in the division are long shots: The Jets are at +1800 and the Dolphins at +2800.

The Patriots engineered a major turnaround under first-year coach Mike Vrabel and young quarterback Drake Maye last season, winning the AFC East and then winning the AFC Championship. They look like a team that could be in contention for years to come.

But the Bills had won the AFC East five years in a row prior to last year, and the odds suggest that with Josh Allen playing in first-year head coach Joe Brady’s offense, they’ll get back on top.