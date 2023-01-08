 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bills, Bengals, Chargers favored in AFC wild card round

  
Published January 8, 2023 03:53 PM
uwQi9iiTAmDF
January 8, 2023 08:11 PM
Steve Kornacki runs through which teams have been eliminated from the playoff race in Week 18 and dives into Wild Card matchups for both the AFC and NFC.

The betting lines are out for the AFC wild card round, and the Bills are easily the biggest favorites on the board.

Buffalo is favored by 9.5 points to 10.5 points over Miami at various sports books. Given that the Bills have been one of the best teams in the NFL all season, and given that no one knows who will start at quarterback for the Dolphins, that spread is no surprise.

The Bengals are 5.5-point favorites over the Ravens. Again, it’s not a surprise, given that Cincinnati has been the better team for most of the season (including today, when the Bengals beat the Ravens), and given that we don’t know who will be starting at quarterback for the Ravens.

The Chargers are road favorites against the Jaguars, with sports books having Los Angeles -2 or -2.5. Although the Jaguars are at home, the Chargers have been the better team for most of the year.

In last year’s wild card round, favorites were 5-1 both outright and against the spread.