Bills CB Christian Benford is the NFLPA Community MVP for Week 13

  
Published November 28, 2025 11:53 AM

The NFL Players Association announced on Friday that Bills cornerback Christian Benford is their Community MVP for Week 13.

Benford’s 47 Hearts Foundation hosted a Thanksgiving celebration this week. Attendees were served a Thanksgiving meal and received a kit with hats, gloves, hand warmers and other items to help recipients cope with the cold winter around the Buffalo area.

“Being named Community MVP is an honor that means more than words,” Benford said in a statement. “My motivation has always been simple — show up, give back and make sure people feel loved because Christ loves us all.”

The NFLPA will donate $10,000 to a non-profit of Benford’s choice and he will join the other weekly MVPs in being eligible for the Alan Page Award at the end of the season.