Bills, Christian Benford agree to four-year extension

The Bills have locked up one of their key defensive players.

According to multiple reports, cornerback Christian Benford has agreed to a four-year contract extension with Buffalo.

The initial numbers indicate Benford’s deal is worth $76 million.

Benford, 24, was a sixth-round pick in the 2022 draft but has emerged as a critical piece. He moved into a full-time starting rule in 2023. In 15 games last season, he recorded 10 passes defensed with two interceptions, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and a sack.

The cornerback was headed into the final year of his rookie contract.

Benford is now among several players the club has extended this offseason, including quarterback Josh Allen, linebacker Terrell Bernard, and receiver Khalil Shakir.