Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
Morikawa 'focused' entering weekend at Detroit GC
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Bills claim Kameron Cline off waivers

  
Published May 5, 2023 12:43 PM
May 1, 2023 12:55 PM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed take a deep dive into the Bills, Bears, Bengals, Colts, Raiders, Giants, Buccaneers and Cardinals to evaluate each team's draft selections.

The Bills announced the addition of a defensive lineman on Friday.

Defensive end Kameron Cline has been claimed off of waivers and added to their 90-man offseason roster. Cline was waived by the Colts on Thursday.

Cline signed with the Colts after going undrafted out of South Dakota in 2020 and spent most of the last three seasons on their practice squad. He appeared in five regular season games and has been credited with three career tackles.

The Bills did not add any defensive ends in the draft. Cline joins Von Miller, Greg Rousseau, Shaq Lawson, A.J. Epenesa, Boogie Basham, and Kingsley Jonathan on the depth chart.