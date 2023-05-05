Bills claim Kameron Cline off waivers

The Bills announced the addition of a defensive lineman on Friday.

Defensive end Kameron Cline has been claimed off of waivers and added to their 90-man offseason roster. Cline was waived by the Colts on Thursday.

Cline signed with the Colts after going undrafted out of South Dakota in 2020 and spent most of the last three seasons on their practice squad. He appeared in five regular season games and has been credited with three career tackles.

The Bills did not add any defensive ends in the draft. Cline joins Von Miller, Greg Rousseau, Shaq Lawson, A.J. Epenesa, Boogie Basham, and Kingsley Jonathan on the depth chart.