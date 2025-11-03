 Skip navigation
Bills DL Michael Hoecht ruled out with an Achilles injury

  
Published November 2, 2025 07:04 PM

Bills defensive lineman Michael Hoecht has been ruled out of the rest of Sunday’s game against the Chiefs and it looks like he’ll be out for quite a while beyond this week as well.

Hoecht left the game after suffering a non-contact lower-body injury and the Bills announced that he will not return after hurting his Achilles. If that injury is a tear, Hoecht will not return to the field this season.

Hoecht missed the first six games of the season while serving a suspension under the performance-enhancing drug policy and made his debut in last Sunday’s win over the Panthers. He had two tackles and a half-sack of Patrick Mahomes before Sunday’s injury.

The Bills lead the Chiefs 28-21 with just under seven minutes left in Buffalo.