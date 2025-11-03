Bills DL Michael Hoecht ruled out with an Achilles injury

Bills defensive lineman Michael Hoecht has been ruled out of the rest of Sunday’s game against the Chiefs and it looks like he’ll be out for quite a while beyond this week as well.

Hoecht left the game after suffering a non-contact lower-body injury and the Bills announced that he will not return after hurting his Achilles. If that injury is a tear, Hoecht will not return to the field this season.

Hoecht missed the first six games of the season while serving a suspension under the performance-enhancing drug policy and made his debut in last Sunday’s win over the Panthers. He had two tackles and a half-sack of Patrick Mahomes before Sunday’s injury.

The Bills lead the Chiefs 28-21 with just under seven minutes left in Buffalo.