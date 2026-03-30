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Bills exercise Dalton Kincaid’s fifth-year option

  
Published March 30, 2026 03:31 PM

Tight end Dalton Kincaid is set for at least two more seasons in Buffalo.

Bills General Manager Brandon Beane said on Monday that the team has exercised its option on Kincaid’s contract for the 2027 season. Kincaid is now set to make $8.162 million for his fifth NFL season.

Kincaid was the 25th overall pick in 2023. He had 73 catches as a rookie and has added 83 catches over the last two seasons. He has 1,692 yards and nine touchdowns over all 41 regular season games he’s played for the AFC East club.

The Bills also have Dawson Knox under contract at tight end through the 2028 season.