Bills expect limited practices for Khalil Shakir, Christian Benford

Bills head coach Sean McDermott gave a preview of what the team’s first injury report of the season will look like ahead of Wednesday’s practice.

McDermott said at a press conference that he expects wide receiver Khalil Shakir to be a limited participant. Shakir returned to practice last week after missing time with an ankle injury.

Cornerback Christian Benford is also expected to work in a limited fashion. McDermott said “we’ll see” when asked if Benford, who has a leg injury, will be able to play against the Ravens.

Benford’s fellow corner Tre’Davious White (leg) will not practice, but he has not been ruled out at this point. Wide receiver Curtis Samuel (personal) will be back at practice and kicker Tyler Bass (pelvis) is set for a limited session.