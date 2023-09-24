Bills extend lead to 23-0 after Antonio Gibson fumble

The Bills are firmly in command of the Commanders in the fourth quarter on Sunday.

Running back Antonio Gibson fumbled one play after the Commanders stopped the Bills on a fourth down to keep their hopes of a comeback alive and Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard recovered the ball on the Washington 31-yard-line. Bills quarterback Josh Allen ran for a 10-yard touchdown a few plays later and the Bills are now up 23-0 with just over 10 minutes left on the clock.

Bernard had two sacks and an interception before falling on Gibson’s fumble. Defensive back Taron Johnson pried the ball loose from Gibson to create the fourth turnover of the game for the Buffalo defense.

Allen has also thrown a touchdown pass and Stefon Diggs has eight catches for 111 yards to pace the passing offense.