Bills fans flood Tua Tagovailoa’s foundation with donations

There are football fans, and there are Bills fans.

Many fans either hate the opponents or, at best, are ambivalent. Bills fans are different from the rest.

They understand that competition isn’t about despising the teams they compete against. Everyone is trying to win games. Everyone is trying to do their best. And when significant adversity impacts an opponent, Bills fans mobilize.

In the aftermath of Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion on Thursday night against Buffalo, Bills fans have flooded Tua’s foundation with donations. Via Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com, the Tua Foundation confirmed that more than 1,000 donations have been received since Thursday night, with a “large portion” coming from the Buffalo area.

Bills fan or otherwise, if you haven’t made a contribution to the Tua Foundation and would like to, here’s the website.

At a time when Tua is working his way through his latest concussion and facing important decisions about when and whether to keep playing, giving a boost to his charitable organization would be a nice gesture from anyone who cares about the men who take serious physical risks for our collective entertainment.