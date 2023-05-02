Bills GM Brandon Beane: For us, it was worth trading a first and a fourth for Dalton Kincaid

Trading down to acquire more picks is usually the smart strategy in the NFL draft, but Bills General Manager Brandon Beane thinks he made the right choice by trading away a fourth-round pick to move up in the first round for tight end Dalton Kincaid.

The Bills originally had the 27th pick but moved up to No. 25, trading away pick No. 130 in the process. Beane said he was anticipating Kincaid being gone before the 20th pick, and when Kincaid was still there at the 25th, it was time to move.

“I thought there were some teams in the teens that would have wanted to add a Dalton Kincaid,” Beane said on SiriusXM NFL Radio.

Beane said that when Kincaid was still on the board at the 20th pick, and a run of four straight wide receivers were drafted after that, it was time to move.

“That’s when we started making calls to the teams in front of us,” Beane said. “For us, it was worth giving up that pick to ensure we got him.”

The Jaguars ended up with offensive tackle Anton Harrison with the 27th pick, and defensive end Tyler Lacy with the 130th pick. In Jacksonville, they’re confident that adding two players was well worth moving down two spots.