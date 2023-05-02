 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Bills GM Brandon Beane: For us, it was worth trading a first and a fourth for Dalton Kincaid

  
Published May 2, 2023 02:07 AM
nbc_pft_kincaid_230428
April 28, 2023 08:41 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze the Bills’ move to trade up for Dalton Kincaid, after four WRs were selected in a row, and examine how Buffalo will look to utilize the TE.

Trading down to acquire more picks is usually the smart strategy in the NFL draft, but Bills General Manager Brandon Beane thinks he made the right choice by trading away a fourth-round pick to move up in the first round for tight end Dalton Kincaid.

The Bills originally had the 27th pick but moved up to No. 25, trading away pick No. 130 in the process. Beane said he was anticipating Kincaid being gone before the 20th pick, and when Kincaid was still there at the 25th, it was time to move.

“I thought there were some teams in the teens that would have wanted to add a Dalton Kincaid,” Beane said on SiriusXM NFL Radio.

Beane said that when Kincaid was still on the board at the 20th pick, and a run of four straight wide receivers were drafted after that, it was time to move.

“That’s when we started making calls to the teams in front of us,” Beane said. “For us, it was worth giving up that pick to ensure we got him.”

The Jaguars ended up with offensive tackle Anton Harrison with the 27th pick, and defensive end Tyler Lacy with the 130th pick. In Jacksonville, they’re confident that adding two players was well worth moving down two spots.