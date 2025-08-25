Bills have sold roughly 80 percent of PSL season tickets

The Bills will open their new stadium next year. Even with PSLs for most seats, it will undoubtedly be sold out, for every game.

To date, roughly 80 percent of all season tickets at the venue have been sold.

Via Michael Petro of the Buffalo News, the Bills said that roughly 43,000 of nearly 55,000 season tickets with PSLs attached to them have been claimed. The biggest surge came in the second quarter, with more than 14,500 season tickets (and PSLs) sold.

If the rest of the season tickets sell out (and they likely will), the Bills won’t have many individual game tickets available. The team is required to set aside 3,725 tickets per game for the visiting team, the league, Bills players’ families, and staff.