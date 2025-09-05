Bills place K Tyler Bass on injured reserve

The Bills placed kicker Tyler Bass on injured reserve Friday, the team announced.

Bass, who has a left hip/groin injury, will miss a minimum of four games, including Sunday’s season opener against the Ravens.

The Bills signed Matt Prater to the practice squad Thursday to fill in for Bass.

Prater has nearly 20 years of NFL experience and holds the record for most field goal makes from at least 50 yards with 81. His longest makes are from 62 and 64 yards. He’s made 407-of-487 (83.6 percent) field goals in his NFL career.

Bass was limited in Wednesday’s practice and did not participate in Thursday or Friday’s practices.

The Bills list cornerback Tre’Davious White (groin) as doubtful as he missed practice all week.

Corner Christian Benford (groin), wide receiver Keon Coleman (groin), wide receiver Elijah Moore (personal) and wide receiver and Khalil Shakir (ankle) were full participants Friday and have no injury designation.