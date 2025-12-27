 Skip navigation
Bills release Mecole Hardman, sign Keleki Latu to 53-man roster

  
Published December 27, 2025 05:32 PM

The Bills have made a few Saturday roster moves.

Buffalo announced the club has released receiver Mecole Hardman and signed tight end Keleki Latu from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

Hardman appeared in two games for Buffalo this season, including last week’s win over the Browns. He was on the field for just four offensive snaps and nine offensive snaps in those two appearances, losing a fumble in the Week 11 win over Tampa Bay.

Latu was out of elevations after appearing in three games this season. He’s been on the field for 41 special teams snaps and 18 offensive snaps, catching one pass for 4 yards.

Additionally, kicker Michael Badgley and defensive end Andre Jones Jr. have been elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game against the Eagles.