Bills run wild in 26-7 win in Pittsburgh

The Bills trailed 7-3 at halftime in Pittsburgh on Sunday, but it only took them a few seconds to turn things around in the second half.

Joey Bosa sacked Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and cornerback Christian Benford returned the ensuing fumble for a 17-yard touchdown. That gave the Bills their first lead of the day and it would only get bigger from there.

The Bills rolled up 249 rushing yards on their way to a 26-7 win. That’s the most rushing yards by an opposing team in Heniz Field/Acrisure Stadium history and it made for a very unhappy crowd in Pittsburgh. Videos from the stands captured chants of “Fire Tomlin” directed at head coach Mike Tomlin and others at the game pointed out that the playing of “Renegade” was greeted by boos from fans of a team that’s now lost five of their last seven games.

Rodgers suffered a cut on his nose and left the game to be checked out in the medical tent after the Bosa sack, but returned after a Mason Rudolph interception set up another Bills touchdown. Rodgers, who missed Week 12 with fractures to his left wrist, was 10-of-21 for 117 yards during a listless performance that might lead to questions about whether he’s really healthy enough to play.

The loss drops the Steelers to 6-6 ahead of next Sunday’s visit to Baltimore. The Ravens are also 6-6 after their Thanksgiving loss and the winner of that one will have a big leg up in the AFC North heading into the final weeks of the season. Edge rusher T.J. Watt limped off late in the game, so his status will be something to watch along with linebacker Patrick Queen and cornerback James Pierre after they left with other injuries.

James Cook led the way for the Bills rushing attack with 32 carries for 144 yards. Ray Davis had nine carries for 62 yards and Josh Allen ran for the 76th touchdown of his career. That’s a new career record for quarterbacks and Allen will try to add to it back at home against the Bengals next weekend.