Bills sign C Lloyd Cushenberry III, WR Trent Sherfield Sr., OL Austin Corbett

The Bills made three additions to their 2026 roster on Thursday.

The team announced it signed center Lloyd Cushenberry III, wide receiver Trent Sherfield Sr. and center/guard Austin Corbett to one-year contracts.

Cushenberry’s last stop was a two-year stint with the Titans, where he started every game he appeared in (23) at center.

He began his career with the Broncos as a third-round draft pick in 2020, and he spent four seasons in Denver. He started 57 games for the Broncos.

Sherfield previously played for Buffalo in 2023.

In his first stint with the Bills, Sherfield made 11 catches for 86 yards and one touchdown.

Sherfield spent the 2025 season with the Broncos and on the practice squads of the Cardinals and Patriots. In 10 games and three starts with the Broncos, he caught three passes for 21 yards.

He started his career with the Cardinals in 2018, signing as an undrafted free agent.

Sherfield has also spent time with the 49ers, Dolphins and Vikings.

Corbett, who visited the Bills on Monday, spent the past four seasons with the Panthers.

He played all 17 games in 2022, his first season in Carolina, but missed 29 of a possible 51 games over the past three seasons.

The Browns made him a second-round pick in 2018, and he played 14 games before Cleveland traded him to the Rams during the 2019 season.

In his career, Corbett has appeared in 94 games with 78 starts.