Bills sign DE Casey Toohill, RB Ty Johnson to one-year deals

The Bills signed defensive end Casey Toohill to a one-year contract, the team announced Tuesday.

They also made official the return of running back Ty Johnson, who signed a one-year deal.

Toohill was selected by the Eagles in the seventh round of the 2020 draft. Philadelphia waived him during his rookie season, and Toohill signed with the Commanders to finish out the year.

In his four years in Washington, Toohill tallied seven sacks, three fumble recoveries and 78 total tackles.

He is coming off a career-high five sacks in 2023 after starting eight of 16 games played for Washington.

Johnson spent last season with Buffalo and appeared in 10 games. He averaged 4.4 yards per carry and had one receiving touchdown in 2023. He also returned eight kickoffs and averaged 20.1 yards per return.