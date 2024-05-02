 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_joealt_240502.jpg
Giants reportedly hoped Alt would slide in draft
nbc_pft_falconsqb_240502__023208.jpg
Falcons have created ‘disaster’ of a QB situation
nbc_pft_mailbag_240502.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Is Belichick trying to improve image?

Other PFT Content

Jacksonville Jaguars v Dallas Cowboys
Report: No criminal charges against Dak Prescott over 2017 sexual assault allegation
cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_joealt_240502.jpg
Giants reportedly hoped Alt would slide in draft
nbc_pft_falconsqb_240502__023208.jpg
Falcons have created ‘disaster’ of a QB situation
nbc_pft_mailbag_240502.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Is Belichick trying to improve image?

Other PFT Content

Jacksonville Jaguars v Dallas Cowboys
Report: No criminal charges against Dak Prescott over 2017 sexual assault allegation
cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bills sign Deion Jones

  
Published May 2, 2024 06:04 PM

Veteran linebacker Deion Jones has found his next NFL home in Buffalo.

Jones has signed a one-year deal with the Bills, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The 29-year-old Jones spent last season with the Panthers, playing in 13 games with three starts and getting on the field for 38 percent of defensive snaps in the games he played.

Jones was a second-round pick of the Falcons in 2016 who had an impressive rookie season that saw him score two pick-sixes and come in third in defensive rookie of the year voting. He made the Pro Bowl in 2017 and was a starter for six seasons in Atlanta. He spent 2022 in Cleveland before signing in Carolina last year.