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Bills sign FB Ben VanSumeren to a one-year deal

  
Published April 29, 2026 05:33 PM

The Bills signed fullback Ben VanSumeren to a one-year deal on Wednesday, the team announced.

VanSumeren, who turns 26 next week, played only one play in 2025 with the Eagles. He tore the patellar tendon in his left knee during the opening kickoff in Week 1.

VanSumeren, who went undrafted as a linebacker in 2023, appeared in nine games as a rookie and 11 in 2024. He started playing fullback during the 2024 season. He had a season-ending knee injury during practice in late November 2024.

He became a full-time fullback in 2025.

In his career, VanSumeren has played 22 offensive snaps, 50 on defense and 394 on special teams. He has totaled one reception for no yards and 16 tackles in 21 career games.