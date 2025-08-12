Bills sign S Tre Herndon, release TE Matt Sokol

The Bills have added some depth for their secondary.

Buffalo announced on Tuesday that the club has signed Tre Herndon.

Herndon, 29, appeared in one game last season for the Saints after spending six seasons with the Jaguars. In 16 games for Jacksonville in 2023, he recorded 46 tackles with nine passes defensed and a forced fumble.

He’s played 84 games with 34 starts, recording three interceptions and 32 passes defensed.

Herndon was last briefly with the Colts during training camp.

As a corresponding move, the Bills released tight end Matt Sokol.

Sokol, 29, had joined the Bills in late July.