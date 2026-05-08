Bills sign six picks, including second-round OLB TJ Parker

The Bills signed six of their 10 draft picks on Thursday ahead of their rookie minicamp.

The list includes second-round edge rusher TJ Parker from Clemson. Parker was the team’s top selection after General Manager Brandon Beane traded back three times into the top of the second.

Parker, who had 41.5 tackles for loss and 21.5 sacks in 39 games, was the 35th overall pick.

The Bills also signed fifth-round safety Jalon Kilgore, fifth-round defensive tackle Zane Durant, seventh-round cornerback Toriano Pride Jr., seventh-round punter Tommy Doman Jr. and seventh-round offensive lineman Ar’maj Reed-Adams.

Second-round cornerback Davison Igbinosun, fourth-round Jude Bowry, fourth-round wide receiver Skyler Bell and fourth-round linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr remain unsigned.