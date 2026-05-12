Bills sign TE Shane Zylstra, two 2026 draft picks

The Bills have made a few roster moves on Tuesday.

Buffalo announced the club has signed tight end Shane Zylstra along with a pair of 2026 draft picks: fourth-round receiver Skyler Bell and fourth-round linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr.

Zylstra has appeared in 35 games with six starts in his career, all for the Lions. He’s caught 18 passes for 136 yards with four touchdowns.

As a corresponding move to add Zylstra, the Bills released kicker Maddux Trujillo, who had joined the club in January on a futures deal.