Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 - Practice
Denny Hamlin wins pole for inaugural Chicago Street Race
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage1finish_230701.jpg
Adam Yates beats twin brother for Tour de France stage 1 win, yellow jersey
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121 - Practice
Chicago Xfinity starting lineup: Cole Custer wins pole

Top Clips

nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud
nbc_nas_hamlinpostqintv_230701.jpg
Hamlin on Chicago pole for Cup Series race
Herta.jpg
Highlights: Honda Indy 200 qualifying at Mid-Ohio

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Bills to break ground on new stadium Monday

  
Published June 5, 2023 04:34 AM
8zLYJrwscKQR
May 31, 2023 08:11 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline what DeAndre Hopkins’ options are as a free agent and explore why top-tier teams like the Bills and Chiefs could be the best avenue for the WR.

Leonard Floyd’s agreement on a contract isn’t the only big development for the Bills on Monday.

They will kick off the week with a groundbreaking ceremony for their new stadium. The ceremonial event is set to get underway at 9 a.m. and will feature team owner Terry Pegula, General Manager Brandon Beane, head coach Sean McDermott and others from the team as well as NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

The Erie County Legislature gave final approval to the team’s stadium plans in early May. The price tag for the construction of the building is estimated to be $1.4 billion with costs being picked up by the state, Erie County, and money from the Bills and the NFL.

Plans call for the stadium to be completed in time for the 2026 season.