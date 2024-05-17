 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tuatagovailoa_v2_240517.jpg
Tua reportedly misses most of MIA’s voluntary OTAs
nbc_pft_brianflores_240517.jpg
Flores to participate in Coach Accelerator Program
nbc_pft_forbestop10_240517.jpg
Lamar cracks Forbes’ Top 10 Highest Paid Athletes

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tuatagovailoa_v2_240517.jpg
Tua reportedly misses most of MIA’s voluntary OTAs
nbc_pft_brianflores_240517.jpg
Flores to participate in Coach Accelerator Program
nbc_pft_forbestop10_240517.jpg
Lamar cracks Forbes’ Top 10 Highest Paid Athletes

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bills’ training camp to remain at St. John Fisher University in Rochester

  
Published May 17, 2024 11:11 AM

The Bills will once again have training camp at their longtime summer home of St. John Fisher University in Rochester, New York.

Bills Chief Operating Officer Pete Guelli announced today that the team will return to St. John Fisher, which is about 80 miles east of the Bills’ facility in Orchard Park.

The decision had been widely expected but not formally announced until today. The Bills have spent the summer at St. John Fisher every year since 2000, with the exception of 2020 and 2021 when they had a closed camp at their team facility because of the pandemic.

The Bills’ first training camp practice takes place on July 24.