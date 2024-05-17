Bills’ training camp to remain at St. John Fisher University in Rochester

The Bills will once again have training camp at their longtime summer home of St. John Fisher University in Rochester, New York.

Bills Chief Operating Officer Pete Guelli announced today that the team will return to St. John Fisher, which is about 80 miles east of the Bills’ facility in Orchard Park.

The decision had been widely expected but not formally announced until today. The Bills have spent the summer at St. John Fisher every year since 2000, with the exception of 2020 and 2021 when they had a closed camp at their team facility because of the pandemic.

The Bills’ first training camp practice takes place on July 24.