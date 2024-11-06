Blake Gillikin named NFC special teams player of the week

Punter Blake Gillikin was a significant contributor in Arizona’s 20-9 victory over Chicago and now he’s been rewarded for his performance.

For the first time, Gillikin has been named NFC special teams player of the week.

Gillikin punted four times, with three downed inside the 20 and two inside the 10-yard line.

Gillikin is the third Cardinals punter to win special teams player of the week.

In nine games this season, Gillikin has averaged 29.4 yards on his 29 punts with a net average of 43.0 yards. He’s had 13 of his punts down inside the 20.