Bo Nix ahead of schedule in his rehab, should be ready for OTAs

Broncos quarterback Bo Nix is ahead of schedule in his rehab from ankle surgery that ended his season, team owner Greg Penner said Monday at the NFL owners meetings.

The Broncos are confident Nix will participate in organized team activities this offseason.

“He’s attacked his recovery like he attacks preparing for games,” Penner said, via Nick Kosmider of TheAthletic.com. “He’s done a terrific job. He’s ahead of schedule. No concerns at all for OTAs and [he will] go forward from there. Really, really pleased with his progress and the support from [vice president of player health] Beau Lowery and everyone.”

Nix fractured his right ankle near the end of the Broncos’ divisional round playoff victory over the Bills. He missed the AFC Championship Game, the first game Nix has missed in his career.

He said in a conference call with reporters after the injury that the “simple fracture” would require only a 4-6 week recovery.

The Broncos added wide receiver Jaylen Waddle in a trade with the Dolphins, delivering another weapon to Nix as he begins his third season.

“I wasn’t with him when he found out, but he was pretty excited when I walked down to the training room,” Broncos General Manager George Paton said of Nix’s reaction to the Waddle news, via Kosmider. “He was excited. He obviously went to dinner with all of us. I think Bo thinks he is a quasi-GM sometimes. Sometimes he is right, and sometimes he is wrong, but I think he’s right on this guy. This guy is pretty special.”