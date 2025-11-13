Bo Nix: I don’t listen to criticism unless you say it to my face

The Broncos are 8-2 and riding a seven-game winning streak into Sunday’s game against the Chiefs, but the last two weeks have not featured their best offensive performances.

Quarterback Bo Nix has led the unit to 28 points while completing 34-of-65 passes for 323 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. For the season, he ranks 28th in the league in completion percentage and even his late-game heroics — the Broncos are 4-0 after trailing at the start of the fourth quarter — haven’t quieted criticism of his play from outside the organization.

On Wednesday, Nix said that it “would be selfish of me to think I’m owed a certain amount of respect or something else” while also noting that he isn’t listening to anything that isn’t being said directly to him.

“We make this entertainment business a lot bigger than what it is and we forget everybody is just out here having a good time, having fun, doing the best they can,’' Nix said, via Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com. “For me it’s quite simple, I delete my social media, I don’t have it, so unless somebody says it to my face I don’t really hear it -- and nobody is ever bold enough to say it to your face. I don’t get on social media.’'

Winning is the best defense against criticism and the eight wins make a strong case for the job Nix is doing even if his individual numbers are less impressive. Getting to nine against the conference’s longtime frontrunners would guarantee the Broncos a winning season and continue making the case that Nix is handling things the right way in Denver.