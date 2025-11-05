 Skip navigation
Bo Nix: If there’s a need you want to get it, but we feel like we have all the pieces

  
Published November 5, 2025 10:00 AM

While plenty of teams around the league made a splash move at the trade deadline, the Broncos were not one of them.

That’s just fine with quarterback Bo Nix, who spoke to the media on Tuesday as the Broncos will play the Raiders on Thursday this week.

“Obviously if there’s a need you want to get it, but we feel like we have all the pieces,” Nix said, via transcript from the team. “Sometimes when something like that happens, it shakes things up. We have something good going, and we just want to keep riding this wave and finding ways to win.”

To this point in the season, that’s exactly what the Broncos have been able to do, as they lead the AFC West at 7-2. While so far the club is 4-2 against the AFC, Denver is currently 0-1 in the division. The team can change that this week with a victory over Las Vegas.