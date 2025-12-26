Bo Nix: We have to play the final game, and we have to take care of it

The Broncos took care of business on Christmas, defeating the Chiefs to move to 13-3 on the season.

While the Broncos have already clinched a postseason berth, they have a shot to clinch the No. 1 overall seed this weekend. But there’s a better chance the club could clinch the AFC West and a home playoff game, as that will be the case if the Texans defeat the Chargers on Saturday afternoon.

But if Los Angeles defeats Houston, the division title will come down to the Week 18 matchup between the Chargers and Broncos in Denver.

That’s part of why quarterback Bo Nix told reporters that he’s more concerned about the Broncos handling their own business than anything that might happen this weekend.

“At the end of the day, none of it really matters. We have to play the final game, and we have to take care of it,” Nix said in his press conference. “[The Chargers] are going to be a good football team. Some other team could help us along the way, but at the end of the day, it is going to come down to us versus them.

“We are excited to have them at home. It is going to be a really good environment and atmosphere. It is honestly playoff atmosphere. It is going to be tough. I have not beaten them, but it is going to be a good nine days of preparation. On the tenth day, it will be all you have got for four quarters, or however long it takes. We are excited about it. It will be good to have rest. It will be a good long weekend for us.”

As Nix said, he’s 0-3 against the Chargers so far over his first two seasons. He’s completed 63 percent of his passes against the club for 632 yards with five touchdowns and one interception.