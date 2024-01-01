Bob Stoops, Wade Phillips among coaches for United Football League

The United Football League, the upstart spring league formed out of a merger of the USFL and XFL, has announced that its eight teams will come from each of its parent leagues, and has named some well-known coaches for its first season.

The eight-team league will include a USFL conference with the Birmingham Stallions, Memphis Showboats, Michigan Panthers and Houston Roughnecks, and an XFL conference with the Arlington Renegades, D.C. Defenders, San Antonio Brahmas and St. Louis Battlehawks.

Houston was the one market that played in both the USFL and XFL. The Houston USFL team was called the Gamblers, but the Roughnecks will be the name of the UFL team, keeping an XFL name even though they will play in the USFL conference.

The league has also announced its eight coaches: Bob Stoops (Renegades), Wade Phillips (Brahmas), Skip Holtz (Stallions), Curtis Johnson (Roughnecks), Reggie Barlow (Defenders), John DeFilippo (Showboats), Mike Nolan (Panthers) and Anthony Becht (Battlehawks).

The UFL season will start on March 30 with a game between the 2023 USFL champion Stallions and the 2023 XFL champion Renegades.