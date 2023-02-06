 Skip navigation
Bobby Engram has interviewed twice for Ravens offensive coordinator

  
Published February 6, 2023 09:28 AM
Bobby Engram left the Ravens coaching staff to become Wisconsin’s offensive coordinator last year, but he could return to Baltimore this offseason.

Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com reports that Engram has interviewed with Ravens head coach John Harbaugh twice for the team’s offensive coordinator opening. The Ravens parted ways with Greg Roman after their playoff loss to the Bengals.

Engram was the Ravens’ tight ends coach from 2019 to 2021 and their wide receivers coach for the five previous seasons. His move to coaching came after he spent 14 seasons as an NFL wideout.

The Ravens have also had second interviews with University of Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken and Vikings tight ends coach/pass game coordinator Brian Angelichio. Seahawks quarterbacks coach Dave Canales and Broncos offensive coordinator Justin Outten are also set for second interviews with the team.