Bobby Wagner agrees to one-year deal with Commanders

Bobby Wagner wasn’t expected to return to Seattle, and he won’t.

Wagner leaves for the second time in three offseasons, heading to the Commanders on a one-year deal worth a maximum value of $8.5 million and $6 million in guarantees, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Wagner, 33, was with new Commanders coach Dan Quinn and linebackers coach Ken Norton Jr. in Seattle.

He spent his first 10 seasons in Seattle before leaving for the Rams in 2022. Wagner returned to the Seahawks on a one-year deal in 2023.

He earned his ninth Pro Bowl in his 12th season after making a career-high 183 tackles to go with 3.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, three passes defensed and a fumble recovery.

Wagner has 1,706 tackles, 33 sacks, 13 interceptions, 68 passes defensed and six forced fumbles in his career.