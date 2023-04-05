Bobby Wagner: I’ll wear No. 54, return to Seahawks just seemed like the right thing

After word came that the Rams would be releasing linebacker Bobby Wagner this offseason, it did not take long for the prospect of his return to the Seahawks became a topic of conversation.

Wagner’s return to Seattle became official when he agreed to a one-year contract with the team late last month and he discussed that decision during an appearance on Seattle Sports 710 on Wednesday. Wagner said that he “never felt a type of way ” about the Seahawks in the wake of his release last year and that it felt natural to turn back toward the team after parting ways with the Rams.

“It just seemed like the right thing ,” Wagner said. “Everybody was excited to have me back in the building. But even walking to the store, I can feel that there’s a lot of love a support here. I’m grateful for how the fans have re-embraced me.”

Wagner wore No. 54 throughout his time with the Seahawks, but changed to No. 45 upon joining the Rams last year. He said that his return to Seattle will take him full circle and he will return to his former look now that he’s back in town.