MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Bobby Wagner: I’ll wear No. 54, return to Seahawks just seemed like the right thing

  
Published April 5, 2023 09:18 AM
nbc_pft_seahawksdraft_230404
April 4, 2023 09:36 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms would be stunned if the Seahawks went for a QB with the fifth pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and examine why they anticipate Seattle selecting a defensive player.

After word came that the Rams would be releasing linebacker Bobby Wagner this offseason, it did not take long for the prospect of his return to the Seahawks became a topic of conversation.

Wagner’s return to Seattle became official when he agreed to a one-year contract with the team late last month and he discussed that decision during an appearance on Seattle Sports 710 on Wednesday. Wagner said that he “never felt a type of way ” about the Seahawks in the wake of his release last year and that it felt natural to turn back toward the team after parting ways with the Rams.

“It just seemed like the right thing ,” Wagner said. “Everybody was excited to have me back in the building. But even walking to the store, I can feel that there’s a lot of love a support here. I’m grateful for how the fans have re-embraced me.”

Wagner wore No. 54 throughout his time with the Seahawks, but changed to No. 45 upon joining the Rams last year. He said that his return to Seattle will take him full circle and he will return to his former look now that he’s back in town.