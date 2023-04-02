 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa 'focused' entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Bodycam video shows Jalen Carter denying that he was racing

  
Published April 2, 2023 03:55 PM
nbc_pft_jalencarter_230316
March 16, 2023 08:58 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline why it would’ve been better for Jalen Carter to not do any workout than to struggle through position drills at his Pro Day.

Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter, a top prospect in the upcoming draft, has had questions emerge from an off-field automobile incident that resulted in formal charges and, not long thereafter, a no-contest plea to misdemeanor racing and reckless driving charges.

In the other car, two individuals crashed and perished.

Via the New York Post, bodycam video from the scene includes Carter denying that he was racing .

“Were you racing to Waffle House?” an officer asked Carter. “Because I can tell you right now by looking at the damage on that car they were moving.”

“I wasn’t racing,” Carter said.

Carter later can be heard speaking on his phone to someone who called while he was being questioned.

“I feel like he is trying to get something out of this or something,” Carter said.

“I’m not trying to get anything out of you,” the officer replied. “I am just trying to find out how this happened and what you saw of it.”

The impact on Carter’s draft stock remains to be seen. To complicate matters, he reportedly struggled at his Pro Day workout, the pre-draft equivalent of flunking an open-book, take-home exam.

As the draft approaches, it remains to be seen whether and to what extent it hurts him. One dynamic is always true. Teams that secretly want him will traffic in rumors that he’s dropping, so that they might be able to get him. Likewise, teams that don’t want him will push the idea that all is well, so that a team drafting higher burns a pick on him, pushing a more desirable prospect farther down the board.