Both home teams are favored by 9.5 points today

The No. 1 seed is usually favored in the divisional round of the playoffs, but today the No. 1 seeds are favored by more than usual.

The Ravens are 9.5-point favorites against the Texans, and the 49ers are 9.5-point favorites against the Packers. Those are bigger spreads than we usually see in the divisional round.

Last year, the No. 1 seed Chiefs were 9-point favorites over the Jaguars, while the No. 1 seed Eagles were 7.5-point favorites over the Giants in the divisional round.

Two years ago, the No. 1 seed Titans were 4-point favorites over the Bengals and the No. 1 seed Packers were 5.5-point favorites over the 49ers.

Three years ago, the No. 1 seed Chiefs were 7.5-point favorites over the Browns and the No. 1 seed Packers were 7-point favorites over the Rams.

Those 9.5-point spreads are an indication of what dominant teams the Ravens and 49ers were this season. The Ravens won nine games by double-digit numbers and the 49ers won 11 games by double-digit margins. Just keeping it close in Baltimore and San Francisco won’t be easy.